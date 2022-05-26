165 impaired drivers pulled off Alberta roads over May long weekend

Alberta RCMP was busy over the May long weekend, stopping more than 150 impaired drivers along with handing out 2,804 traffic safety violation tickets.

Officers were out patrolling the province’s streets and highways and apprehending motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a news release from Alberta RCMP.

Between May 20 and 23, officers pulled 165 impaired drivers off the roads. Notably, RCMP Traffic members ran six check stops in the areas of Bighorn, Kananaskis, Rocky View County, and Cochrane.

Of about 600 vehicles screened in these areas, the check stops resulted in 14 impaired drivers being removed from Alberta roads. Police also found one motorist driving with a suspended licence and one domestic violence offender, who was identified and arrested.

Rocky Mountain House, Blackfalds, and Stettler RCMP Traffic units also conducted a check stop. This resulted in 227 mandatory alcohol screenings, and one motorist received immediate roadside sanctions for driving impaired.

In Rocky Mountain house, officers stopped a vehicle travelling 75 km/h over the speed limit. The driver did not have a licence and failed a mandatory alcohol screening, and was found to be driving without a licence. RCMP says that further investigation showed that the individual was wanted on 14 Criminal Code warrants. The driver was arrested and is waiting to appear in court.

In addition to impaired driving charges, 2,804 traffic safety violation tickets were issued in Alberta over the long weekend. Of these, 1,280 motorists were handed a ticket for exceeding the speed limit, 74 written up for distracted driving, and another 66 for the improper use of vehicle safety restraints.

And while RCMP aimed to keep Alberta roads safe over the Victoria Day weekend, their work promoting road safety continues as the province has seen an increase in roadway fatalities recently.

“ From [May 16 to 23] alone, there were five motor vehicle collisions resulting in the loss of six lives,” said Inspector Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services, in the release.

“Three of these collisions were confirmed to involve impairment,” added Romanchych.

The inspector urged motorists to use safe driving behaviours every time they get behind the wheel.

“While we continue to enforce traffic laws and maintain order on our provincial roadways,” Romanchych said, “we remind the public that traffic safety is the responsibility of everyone.”