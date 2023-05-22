Iginla expected to join Flames' front office "at some point": report

The expected hiring of Craig Conroy as the next general manager of the Calgary Flames may result in a franchise icon returning to the organization.

Conroy is expected to be officially introduced as Flames GM on Tuesday, and according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Jarome Iginla could become a part of the team’s front office at some point in the future too.

“I don’t necessarily think [that Conroy is] going to be the only appointment here,” Friedman said during a second intermission segment on Hockey Night in Canada today. “Dave Nonis interviewed for the GM job in Calgary, I’m curious to see if he could be joining their front office as well. And a lot of the attention will also be on whether or not Jarome Iginla will eventually join too. Iginla has said he wants to coach his son for another year, he was just drafted in the Western Hockey League.

“It is believed that Iginla will be at some point a part of this too.”

As far as the head coach search goes, Friedman mentioned five potential candidates, including a former teammate of both Iginla and Conroy, Alex Tanguay. Tanguay, 43, spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings.

Other names listed include: Mitch Love, Ryan Huska, Kirk Muller, and Travis Green.

Craig Conroy, Dave Nonis and Jarome Iginla??? 👀@FriedgeHNIC discusses what news could come out of Calgary this week. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/z1PUbr7Itw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 21, 2023

It goes without saying that adding Iginla back into the fold would be huge PR win for the Flames. The 45-year-old is a Flames legend and still beloved by the fan base, as he ranks first all-time in franchise goals (525), points (1,095), and games (1,219).

The Flames are in the midst of some major overhaul right now, as they are currently without both a GM and head coach. Brad Treliving chose to part ways with the organization almost immediately after the season had concluded, while Darryl Sutter was fired earlier this month.