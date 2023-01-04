Drag royalty is coming to Calgary this weekend

We have been lucky enough to have some amazing drag performers in Calgary, and this weekend that continues with Cowboys Iced.

Drag stars Manila Luzon, Latrice Royale, and Milk are going to be in Calgary on January 6 for the 25th annual Cowboys Iced event at the legendary club.

The show will also feature local stars Justin Mulrain, Valerie Hunt, Tana Nuff, and Farrah Nuff.

Cowboys promises this will be a night of glitz and glam with performances from the drag stars.

Manila Luzon has been on RuPaul’s Drag Race several times over the years and currently hosts Drag Den, a Philipino Drag Reality competition.

Latrice Royale won Miss Congeniality on Season 4 of Drag Race All Stars. She also appeared in Season 1 of All Stars.

Milk has been on two seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, appearing on the 6th season in 2014 and then again on Drag Race All Stars Season 3 in 2018.

Meet and Greets are available as well as general admission tickets to the show, with doors opening at 7 pm.

Cowboys Iced

When: January 6

Where: Cowboys Night Club

Time: 7 pm

Cost: Starting at $48.39