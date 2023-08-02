10 companies offering a huge list of jobs in Calgary this month

It’s not only the temperatures that are going to be hot this August, the Calgary job market is also sizzling.

With hundreds of job opportunities open for all levels of experience and backgrounds, there’s sure to be one that will pique your interest.

Here are 10 big companies with some lucrative job offers for August.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Who: Saks Fifth Avenue is a department store chain known for luxury. It also prides itself on offering “Something for All.” If you’re interested in cutting-edge high end fashion and beauty, this could be a great place to start your career!

Jobs: Full time opportunities in beauty sales and specialized operations associates. Immediate job offers are available and don’t miss the hiring fair in Calgary on August 9. More details are available here.

More: Learn more about career opportunities here

Dairy Queen

Who: You’ve probably heard of DQ, but you might not always think about its long history in North America. It began as a father son operation in the United States, where they sold 10 cent “unnamed dairy products,”and sold 1,600 in two hours. Dairy Queen is now one of the largest fast food chains in the world with more than 6,000 locations worldwide.

Jobs: Dairy Queen is currently hiring a food counter attendant, food service supervisor, and food services manager in Calgary.

More: Learn more about careers at Dairy Queen here.

WestJet

Who: The Canadian-based airline is well known all over the world, and some of the jobs could even help you see the world! With flights across the globe it offers more than 700 flights per day, and has over 180 aircraft. It is “Authentically Canadian. Uniquely WestJet.”

Jobs: There is a long list of jobs available with WestJet from pilots, to engineers, and data analysts.

More: Check out the full list of job opportunities here.

City of Calgary

Who: The City of Calgary is responsible for making sure the day-to-day operations of our city run smoothly and effectively. There are many jobs available through the city which require many different kinds of expertise. You could find the perfect fit for you!

Jobs: There are jobs open across many different departments including administration and business, communications and marketing, leisure, and trades, among many others!

More: See the full list of open jobs here

Marble Slab

Who: With a hot end of summer predicted, what better job could there be than working in an ice cream shop? Marble Slab originally opened in the United States but has become a Canadian sensation since it crossed the border in 2003. All of its ice cream is made with 100% Canadian Dairy.

Jobs: With summer in full swing, Marble Slab is hiring for scoopers!

More: Learn more about this opportunity here

Earls

Who: Earls is a popular Canadian restaurant with head offices in Vancouver. It is a family run business, founded in 1982 by a father and son duo. There are 71 locations across North America, so whether you’d like to stay in Calgary or explore the continent a bit, these summer job opportunities could be a great way in.

Jobs: There are tons of jobs available across the city. Whether you’d like to work directly with food as a sous chef or drinks as a bartender, or maybe you have management experience, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to choose from,

More: Explore different locations and job opportunities here.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Who: If sports are your thing, look no further than these job openings this month with The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. If you’ve been looking to move from spectator to career professional in this dynamic industry, this could be the opportunity for you.

Jobs: With 33 jobs currently up for grabs in different departments, there are so many to choose from. Whether you have a background in graphic design, music or management there’s a potential new job for you with Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation.

More: View the full list of opportunities here.

Cactus Club

Who: Cactus Club was born on the West Coast, but this thriving restaurant chain has plenty of job opportunities further inland.The company values service that is “attentive, warm and unpretentious.” If this speaks to the way you view service as well, this could be a great company for you to grow in!

Jobs: Whether it’s food service, culinary or management that is calling your name there are opportunities across the city.

More: To learn more and apply click here

Real Canadian Superstore

Who: The Real Canadian Superstore is dedicated to “real Canadians who shop at Real Canadian Superstore as well as real team members who work there.” It has a variety of foods from different cultures as well as a reputable clothing brand (Joe).

Jobs: Superstore is hiring for an operations clerk and a personal shopper.

More: Learn more about a career with Loblaws here

Bank of Montreal

Who: BMO is the 8th largest bank in North America by assets. With a customer base of 13 million people, this is a big company with lots of room for growth!

Jobs: Some of the jobs on offer in Calgary include mortgage specialists, investment associates and a First Nations/Metis/Inuit commercial banking analyst.

More: See a full list of jobs currently on offer here.