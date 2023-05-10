Human remains have been found in Banff National Park and RCMP is investigating along with the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

On Tuesday, May 9, the CPS homicide unit was searching an area along the eastbound side of the Trans-Canada Highway near a rest stop east of Banff. Officers had received information that human remains might be in the area.

While they were examining the scene and preparing a plan to search the area, investigators came across the remains.

Investigators believe the human remains that were found in Banff are related to a Calgary homicide investigation and the homicide unit and RCMP continue to work together on the case.

They have scheduled an autopsy for tomorrow, Thursday, May 11, to confirm the identity.

Police and RCMP will not be releasing any additional information until the completion of the autopsy.

Calgary police are asking anyone with information about this to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This has been a difficult time for crime in and around Calgary. It was recently announced that two of the top 25 most wanted in Canada have ties to Calgary with another one associated with Edmonton.