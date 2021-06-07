7 ways to enhance your next adventure through Banff National Park

Despite the trials and tribulations of the past year, the big backyard that is our province remains as magical — and open for exploration — as ever. As summer draws closer, there’s a whole new season — and world — of enchantment to discover within Banff National Park.

Whether you’re looking to soak up a new environment (and wake up somewhere different) or looking to reconnect with friends and family in the great outdoors, there are boundless ways to experience Banff’s mountainous terrain and stunning vistas.

This summer, we’ll be building our own curated adventure — brimming with thrilling outdoor activities, lush trails, and patio delights — through SkiBig3. Beyond being an incredible spot to hit the slopes in the snowy months, this one-stop-shop also spells the ultimate trip for those looking for an itinerary-packed summer vacation.

Looking for a much-needed escape? Here’s how to get started on planning a personalized getaway in Banff National Park.

Since the most exciting aspects of your trip will be happening outside the car, it’s all the more reason to ditch your vehicle altogether once you’ve arrived.

There are lots of options that don’t include getting behind the wheel — including hopping on a local bus or shuttle, sauntering by foot, or exploring by bike (more on that later). Plus, this helpful resource makes it easy to plan ahead when it comes to exploring the park car-free.

No matter how beautiful your surroundings are, the blueprint for a perfect vacation starts with the perfect place to stay. That’s why SkiBig3 has partnered with local lodging properties for the ultimate summer hotel packages — from mountainside lodges to luxurious spas.

Plus, by taking a mini midweek vacation, you can score extra savings, like discounted hotel rates and extra room for exploring.

Get a front-row seat to the discovery channel by gazing at wild grizzlies in their natural environment — and at a safe distance from above as you take a spectacular ride up the Lake Louise Gondola. While you’re at it, you can take in the rugged beauty of the Rockies as you ascend to the summit.

If you’re feeling especially adventurous — and up for a challenge — you can hike and bear witness to Lake Louise’s soaring peaks, stunning glaciers, lush crown of alpine and wildflowers, and abundant wildlife. Speaking of wildlife, you can learn more about what makes Banff so unique once you reach the summit by visiting the Interpretive Centre — where you’ll find life-sized displays of the many animals that call this special place home — before dropping by the Whitehorn Bistro for a cocktail.

Contemplating leaving the car behind? The SkiBig3 Adventure Hub will be your go-to for taking in the sublime scenery on two wheels. Their fleet of e-bikes will give you access to stunning sights and pathways, like the Legacy Trail and the Bow Valley Parkway (1A Highway), without leaving you breathless.

Banff National Park was made for exploring by bike and with a little help from the Adventure Hub team, you’ll be up and rolling in no time.

Thrill-seekers will want to book ahead for an extraordinary Via Ferrata experience at Mt. Norquay. Safely experience Banff from above the clouds with this exhilarating, guide-led walk across a fixed anchoring system and suspension bridge. Don’t worry, no climbing experience is necessary — the only requirement is a healthy appetite for adventure.

If you want the view without the climb, you can soar above Banff with a ride on the Sightseeing Chairlift where you can enjoy astounding views from a 7,000 ft vantage point.

E-bikes aren’t the only thing you’ll find at the Adventure Hub. With a stand-up paddleboard (SUP), you can glide across Banff’s many peacefully placid lakes.

Paddle at your own pace and then easily pack up and transport your inflatable SUPs to your next destination.

Grab some grub

All that adventuring isn’t going to fuel itself, but — thankfully — there’s no shortage of culinary delights to savour along the way.

Start by strolling through Banff Avenue and surrounding side streets, lounging at one — or more — of the plentiful patios, and sampling local dishes. New offerings, like Three Bears Brewery or SEED n SALT, will satiate your palate with rustic, wood-fired food and homegrown offerings.

For lunch with a side of picturesque scenery, drop by the Lake Louise Ski Resort after your gondola ride — or go the distance by taking the chairlift up to Whitehorn Bistro where you’ll find panoramic views and delicious culinary creations. The Cliffhouse Bistro at Mt. Norquay is the perfect spot for lunch, with its European chalet ambiance and retro flair.

If you’re looking for wide-open spaces, fresh air, and a renewed perspective, Banff National Park might just be your journey’s end for an exciting summer escape.

Once you're there, explore Banff National Park safely by keeping bear spray (you can find some at the SkiBig3 Adventure Hub) handy, pre-planning your hiking and biking routes, and bring lots of snacks and water for your outdoor adventures.

Once you’re there, explore Banff National Park safely by keeping bear spray (you can find some at the SkiBig3 Adventure Hub) handy, pre-planning your hiking and biking routes, and bring lots of snacks and water for your outdoor adventures.