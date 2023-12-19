Buying or selling a used car in Alberta can be a little intimidating. I mean, there are popular stereotypes around car salesmen for a reason, and you want to make sure you’re getting a premium used car buying experience when purchasing a new vehicle.

That’s where Alberta’s House of Cars comes in. With a large selection across its 15 locations, this Alberta-strong company has built its name off its reputation as one of the best pre-owned car dealerships in the province.

Whether you’re looking to trade in your vehicle, want to give a used car a new home, or trade in for an upgrade, here are some reasons why House of Cars is the best choice in Alberta.

The best price without suffering quality

Since early 2012, House of Cars has upheld a high standard for the used vehicles they choose to take in — with each one going through a thorough mechanical and visual inspection.

The prices you find are competitive with the market, and they work with more than 20 different lenders to help provide you with automotive financing that’ll meet your needs.

Whether you have bad credit, you’ve been through bankruptcy, are a student, new to Canada, or you’re self-employed, know that you’ll be partnering with a dealership that’ll work hard to meet you where you’re at, with an incredibly high rate of approvals. They work with all major lenders and can get you the best rate with good credit.

With low bi-weekly payments, competitive rate incentives, and private sale financing, House of Cars can get you behind the wheel of your dream vehicle without breaking the bank.

Convenient online experience

Boasting over 1,200 units across its locations, House of Cars has a vehicle that’ll fit your needs and your budget, and you’ll get it without ever having to visit a single location.

Thanks to its impeccable delivery service, once you’ve found the perfect car, you just fill out your information on House of Cars’ website and get your credit approved. Then, you’ll be guided through your down payment (if any), monthly payment, and interest payments with an Online Sales Specialist.

And that’s it! Once you’re all set, House of Cars can deliver your new used car straight to your door. Whether you live in Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, or beyond, one of their delivery drivers will get you your car wherever you are.

Sell your car without the hassle

If you’re looking to trade in your vehicle for some cold hard cash, you couldn’t have found a simpler dealership to deal with.

Through the House of Cars Park and Sell program, all you have to do is drive your car to one of their locations, fill out the park and sell paperwork, and you’re all set.

They’ll take care of the details from start to finish like inspecting your vehicle, detailing your car inside and out, marketing, offering warranty and financing, and the final paperwork.

The best part? You set the price, and they’ll do all the leg work! This makes it less of a pain than selling privately.

Or maybe you just want something different from your ride. House of Cars also accepts all trades at fair market prices — which is determined once their team has appraised your vehicle.

Ready for auto sales, service, and financing on your own terms? Put the used car experience on cruise control by visiting the House of Cars website now.