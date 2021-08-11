Another heat wave: Temperatures above 30ºC expected in Calgary this weekend

After a summer full of heat waves, short-lived cooler temperatures are on their way out as more hot weather is coming to Calgary this weekend.

Last week saw four consecutive days of heat warnings before temperatures began lowering with some rain on Sunday. Highs have remained in the 20s so far this week.

The break from the heat won’t last long, though, and the weather is heating up again as we head towards the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday will reach a high of only 23ºC, but Calgary temperatures are forecast to be 30ºC with plenty of sunshine by Friday. Overnight, we’ll see 19ºC with clear skies before the weekend kicks off.

Saturday is predicted to be the hottest day of the week, with a high of 33ºC and more sunshine.

The trend will continue into Sunday, with 31ºC and sunny skies expected.

Moving into next week, things cool off again. Monday will see a high of 23ºC and a 60% chance of showers. Temperatures drop to a chilly 10ºC overnight before Tuesday sees 17ºC, with another chance of showers in the forecast.

It’s currently 18ºC and partly cloudy in the city, and temperatures are expected to reach a high of 22ºC on Wednesday.

Pull out your sunscreen and sunglasses, Calgary, and stay hydrated – we’re in for a hot weekend!