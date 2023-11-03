To help you move into your forever home faster, Homes by Avi has released a selection of quick-possession homes in North West Calgary’s most sought-after community, Rockland Park.

This award-winning, master-planned community has over 120 acres of park and green space. It also boasts a 6,500 square-foot Home Owners Association complete with a lifestyle centre and four-acre park which includes an outdoor pool, hot tub, playground, hockey rink, basketball court, and more.

Offering close proximity to major roads and highways like Nose Hill Drive, Stoney Trail, Trans-Canada Highway, 16th Avenue North, and Crowchild Trail, Rockland Park gives you quick and easy access to your favourite places.

To simplify your move-in experience, Homes by Avi offers six different floorplans for its quick possession homes: The Hawthorne, The Andre, The Titus, The Hemsworth, The Jefferson, and The Gabriel. Each floor plan provides a unique, family-friendly design and custom energy-efficient features.

Ranging from 2,001 to 2,547 square feet, the stunning front-garage homes in Rockland Park feature nine-foot main floor ceilings, optional flex rooms, and basement development.

Not only that, but all Homes by Avi Rockland Park Homes are third-party Energuide™ rated to ensure the best energy performance and healthy living experience. The homes also include solar panel rough-ins to help integrate solar power into your home seamlessly.

Even their move-in experience is green, as Homes by Avi has partnered with Virtuo to provide 50 eco-friendly boxes to anyone who purchases in Rockland Park — which gives you one less thing to worry about!

To celebrate their 45th anniversary, Homes by Avi is offering a plethora of “All-In” promotions for Rockland Park homebuyers.

For a limited time, you can get access to a full appliance package, a full landscaping package, and a blinds package to help curate your quick-possession home to your own taste. The builder is also offering a range of free moving services that’ll save you time and money, including move coordination, utilities and media setup, and garbage and recycling setup.

Homes by Avi’s quick-possession homes are a great solution for anyone looking to get into their forever homes faster.

While these homes are quick to move into, they’re also quick to sell. So take advantage of Homes by Avi’s exclusive Rockland Park promotions by contacting their sales team today or visiting their sales centre.