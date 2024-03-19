SportsHockeyFlames

Tributes pour in for former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Mar 19 2024, 8:55 pm
Tributes pour in for former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon
@AlumniFlames/X

The hockey world is mourning the passing of longtime NHL enforcer Chris Simon, who died today at the age of 52.

A veteran of 782 NHL games between 1992 and 2008, Simon was one of the most feared players of his time. He was drafted 25th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1990 and was part of the controversial trade that saw the Quebec Nordiques trade Eric Lindros after he refused to play for the franchise in 1992.

Simon played on eight teams throughout his career, winning a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and going to the finals with both the Washington Capitals in 1998 and the Calgary Flames in 2004.

He was a critical part of that Flames run, picking up five goals and seven points in 16 games, as well as 74 penalty minutes. He ranks 67th in NHL history in penalty minutes, with 1,824 career PIMs.

Tributes to the former tough guy have been shared across the hockey world by various teams, media personalities, former teammates, and fans of Simon.

Simon is remembered not only as a former NHL player, but also as a teammate, friend, son, brother, and father. He is survived by his four children.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop