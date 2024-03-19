Tributes pour in for former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon

The hockey world is mourning the passing of longtime NHL enforcer Chris Simon, who died today at the age of 52.

A veteran of 782 NHL games between 1992 and 2008, Simon was one of the most feared players of his time. He was drafted 25th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1990 and was part of the controversial trade that saw the Quebec Nordiques trade Eric Lindros after he refused to play for the franchise in 1992.

Simon played on eight teams throughout his career, winning a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 and going to the finals with both the Washington Capitals in 1998 and the Calgary Flames in 2004.

He was a critical part of that Flames run, picking up five goals and seven points in 16 games, as well as 74 penalty minutes. He ranks 67th in NHL history in penalty minutes, with 1,824 career PIMs.

Tributes to the former tough guy have been shared across the hockey world by various teams, media personalities, former teammates, and fans of Simon.

Folks…sad day today…Chris Simon was most definitely an intimidating guy on the ice…hell of a player as well…we spent a lot of time together during Flames 04 run since we were both living in the hotel…he couldn’t have been nicer to me. RIP Chris. You will be missed. — Mike Commodore (@commie22) March 19, 2024

Sad to hear the passing of my former teammate and roommate Chris Simon. RIP big man. pic.twitter.com/z06lE6AwPo — Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) March 19, 2024

Rest in peace, Chris ❤️ pic.twitter.com/REwewtjrER — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 19, 2024

In Ojibwe our word for condolences is giisaach. My condolences to his family- during his earth walk he made us proud to be Anishinaabe- may the ancestors greet you with open arms- miigwech. RIP Chris Simon, Stanley Cup Champion. pic.twitter.com/4UeuHtWV6w — Dominic HK Beaudry (@DhkBeau) March 19, 2024

Rest in Peace, Chris Simon pic.twitter.com/3VQXAJ6Tgk — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyan717) March 19, 2024

I am heartbroken to hear Chris Simon has died. He is the reason I fell in love with hockey. pic.twitter.com/6qHsD3nnyP — Peter Hassett (@peterhassett) March 19, 2024

RIP Chris Simon. Always punched in and above his weight class, literally and figuratively.#Flames pic.twitter.com/Us21mUpze9 — Dustin Miller (@TheMillerEffect) March 19, 2024

A Legend has moved on to the spirit world, Rest peacefully Chris Simon. Our condolences to his family and relations. 🌹 https://t.co/NjeHDEvUOO — Hockey Indigenous (@HKYIndigenous) March 19, 2024

I'm heartbroken by the news of Chris Simon's passing. Chris was a gentle giant. I remember walking into the locker room as a little kid one time – I felt shy in front of the players – but Chris reached out and welcomed me right in with a hug. He will be missed. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/8BixZjkFuj — Zach Leonsis (@ZacharyLeonsis) March 19, 2024

RIP Chris Simon #Flames pic.twitter.com/oX4g8JRW6Z — Andrew Mangiapane is the best Breadman (@FieryBreadman) March 19, 2024

Simon is remembered not only as a former NHL player, but also as a teammate, friend, son, brother, and father. He is survived by his four children.