NHL suspends Hertl for whacking Flames' Lindholm in face with his stick

Tomas Hertl won’t be available for tomorrow’s rematch between the San Jose Sharks and the Calgary Flames.

That’s because he’s been suspended two games by the NHL for high-sticking Elias Lindholm in the face on Sunday. Hertl retaliated to a pair of Lindholm crosschecks by purposefully whacking the Flames forward in the face with his stick following a third-period faceoff.

“In retaliation, Hertl deliberately swings his stick at Lindholm, striking him in the head,” the NHL Department of Player Safety explained in a video released Monday afternoon. “It is important to note that this is not a reckless, or careless, use of the stick. Rather, this is a directed retaliatory stick swing that strikes an opponent at a dangerous height.”

Lindholm crosschecks Hertl twice. Hertl gets mad and high sticks Lindholm. Calgary power play. #Flames 3, #SJSharks 1 pic.twitter.com/iq7TCWgxkO — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) December 19, 2022

The high stick will cost Hertl $87,972.98 in lost salary.

“While we acknowledge San Jose’s assessment that this high stick is delivered without an excessive amount of force, there is sufficient force here to warrant supplemental discipline for what is an intentional and retaliatory play.”

The Flames went on to lose the game 5-2, and have now lost nine of their last 12 games. It has Calgary below the playoff bar in the Western Conference.

The Flames will play three games in four nights this week to finish their California road trip. They play San Jose on Tuesday, followed by Los Angeles Thursday, and Anaheim Friday.