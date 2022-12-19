SportsHockeyFlames

NHL suspends Hertl for whacking Flames' Lindholm in face with his stick

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Dec 19 2022, 11:46 pm
NHL suspends Hertl for whacking Flames' Lindholm in face with his stick
Sportsnet

Tomas Hertl won’t be available for tomorrow’s rematch between the San Jose Sharks and the Calgary Flames.

That’s because he’s been suspended two games by the NHL for high-sticking Elias Lindholm in the face on Sunday. Hertl retaliated to a pair of Lindholm crosschecks by purposefully whacking the Flames forward in the face with his stick following a third-period faceoff.

“In retaliation, Hertl deliberately swings his stick at Lindholm, striking him in the head,” the NHL Department of Player Safety explained in a video released Monday afternoon. “It is important to note that this is not a reckless, or careless, use of the stick. Rather, this is a directed retaliatory stick swing that strikes an opponent at a dangerous height.”

The high stick will cost Hertl $87,972.98 in lost salary.

“While we acknowledge San Jose’s assessment that this high stick is delivered without an excessive amount of force, there is sufficient force here to warrant supplemental discipline for what is an intentional and retaliatory play.”

The Flames went on to lose the game 5-2, and have now lost nine of their last 12 games. It has Calgary below the playoff bar in the Western Conference.

The Flames will play three games in four nights this week to finish their California road trip. They play San Jose on Tuesday, followed by Los Angeles Thursday, and Anaheim Friday.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.