Heat warning in effect as Calgary temperatures expected to reach 31ºC

Pull out your sunscreen and stay hydrated, YYC. A heat warning is in effect and 31ºC temperatures are in the forecast for Calgary on Wednesday.

Environment Canada originally issued the heat warning for Calgary on Tuesday afternoon, and it was renewed in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Heat warnings remain in effect for the city and much of southern and central Alberta.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” reads Environment Canada’s website.

Temperatures near or above 29ºC, combined with overnight lows of 14ºC and up, are forecast to continue until Friday, and Environment Canada advises taking the following precautions to stay safe.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces where possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time

Additionally, people should monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Once a weather alert has been issued, Environment Canada asks locals and visitors to the warned region to continually monitor for weather updates.

It’s 24ºC and sunny in the city right now, and, according to The Weather Network, Calgary is expected to see more sunshine and a high of 31ºC by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is forecast to be even hotter, with a high reaching 33ºC and mainly sunny skies. Calgary may see a shower in the evening, although less than one millimetre of rain is expected.

Friday will cool down slightly, and a high of 28ºC and a mix of sun and clouds are likely, while Saturday will bring a 10ºC drop in temperature highs. A few showers and 18ºC are in the cards for the first day of the weekend, with the possibility of one to three millimetres of precipitation.

The Weather Networks predicts a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the high teens through Sunday and into early next week.

It looks as if summer-like weather may be settling in, although you never know in Calgary. We could be seeing snow by this time next week.