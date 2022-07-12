Heat warning issued for Calgary as temperatures could hit 31°

Summer weather is hitting Calgary in a big way as Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city in the middle of Stampede.

They send these warnings out when daytime temperatures are expected to reach the 30s while nighttime temps are forecasted to stay above 15°.

Temperatures are set to hit 30° on Tuesday and reach 31° on Wednesday. And the hot weather is set to stick around all week.

Environment Canada says anyone in the city should consider rescheduling any outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day. Additionally, they advise to drink lots of water and non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated beverages.

They also remind people to take lots of breaks from the heat by spending time in cool, indoor settings.

Environment Canada says to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Pay attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and anyone with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

A reminder to check for any infants or pets in your vehicle before exiting as you should not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Things are expected to cool off Wednesday night before heating up again until showers move in Saturday night.