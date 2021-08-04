Calgary remains under heat warning ahead of cooler temperatures this weekend

Environment Canada has renewed a heat warning that was initially put in place for Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:07 am on Wednesday, the government agency reissued the weather warning for Calgary, with daytime temperature highs ranging from 29ºC to 32ºC. Overnight lows are predicted to be 16ºC to 20ºC.

The extreme temperatures are expected to last through the workweek, with cooler temperatures in the forecast for the weekend.

Environment Canada advises taking the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Additionally, people should monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, including high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

In addition to the city of Calgary, heat warnings are currently in effect for the regions of Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, Cypress Hills Provincial Park, Foremost, Drumheller, Three Hills, Hanna, Coronation, Oyen, Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Medicine Hat, Bow Island, Suffield, Okotoks, High River, and Claresholm.

Once a weather alert has been issued, Environment Canada recommends that locals and visitors within the region continually monitor for updates.

It’s currently 18ºC in Calgary, with temperatures expected to reach 27ºC, feeling like 29ºC, by 3 pm.

According to The Weather Network, the city will see even higher temperatures on Thursday, and it’s predicted to be 29ºC, feeling like 31ºC.

Friday’s high drops slightly to 27ºC, with a chance of a shower bringing approximately 1 mm of rain to Calgary.

Things start to cool off a little on Saturday, with a high of 25ºC, and Sunday will see a high of 18ºC and cloudy skies, giving us a bit of a reprieve from all this hot weather.

Enjoy it while it lasts, Calgary, because it’ll be snowing again before we know it.