"Dangerous ingredients": Health Canada warns of beauty products seized in Alberta

Health Canada has issued a warning on beauty products seized in warehouses in Alberta and removed from online sale.

The public advisory stated that “unauthorized skin-lightening products may pose serious health risks.”

The “Brilliant Rejuv” set, including a topical cream and topical solution toner, boasts the ingredients hydroquinone and tretinoin on its labels.

The items were sold at Dorton’s Online shop.yyc and Kausch International Goods in Calgary and the Camrose Luxe Shoppe in Camrose.

Health Canada stated that Hydroquinone is a prescription drug when it is greater than a 2% concentration and a natural health product at a concentration of 2% and under. It is used topically (applied to the skin) to lighten areas of darkened skin caused by different conditions and may cause skin discolouration that, in some cases, can be disfiguring.

Tretinoin in topical format is a prescription drug used to treat acne. Tretinoin may cause pain, irritation, itchiness, redness, or swelling at the site of application. It may damage skin, change skin colour, and increase sensitivity to sunlight or tanning beds, causing sunburns. Using tretinoin in combination with hydroquinone may increase some of the side effects of tretinoin.

In a safety alert on its website, Health Canada said people using these products should stop immediately and consult a healthcare professional.