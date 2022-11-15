You can fly roundtrip from Calgary to Hawaii for under $400

If you are looking for a pre-Christmas getaway this winter, now is the time as there is a great deal on flights to Hawaii from Calgary.

According to YYC Deals, there are flights from Calgary to Kauai, Hawaii, for $361.

The flights have one stop in Vancouver both ways.

You can check out Hanalei Bay, Kalalau Trail, Anini Beach, and so much more.

How to find and book this deal

1. Go to Skyscanner or Kayak or FlightHub

2. Try one of the following date combinations:

November 21 to November 28, 30, December 2, 3, 4, 5, or 7

November 28 to December 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 14, 18, or 19

November 30 to December 5, 7, 12, 14, 18, or 19

December 3 or 4 to December 12, 14, 18, or 19

December 5 to December 12, 14, 18, or 19

December 7 to December 14, 18, or 19

December 9 or 10 to December 18 or 19

December 11 or 12 to December 19