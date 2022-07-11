Canadians are concerned about the negative impact of climate change on future generations — especially with relation to food and the packaging it comes in.

Over 70% of consumers who responded to this 2022 Food Price Report said it’s important for them to know where their food comes from, while 42% said they would buy more locally sourced food even if it cost more. Simply put, people support locally sourced food and consumers are more likely to shop at food retail outlets with strong sustainability and ethical practices.

So, when a food provider like Harvey’s shows us their sustainability credentials, we sit up and take notice. When they also tell us that we can buy a delicious burger made with 100% Canadian beef or chicken and we’ll be helping plant up to 50,000 trees, it’s safe to say our ears (and tummies) have perked right up. Harvey’s tree-planting sustainability initiative in partnership with Tree Canada means that, from June 27 to July 31, a portion of the proceeds from Harvey’s purchases made in-store, online, and on the app will qualify to help plant up to 50,000 trees in Canada, offsetting up to 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

From the Angus Burger with Cheese to Buffalo Chicken Poutine or a signature veggie burger, there are plenty of mouth-watering options to sink your teeth into — for a good cause.

And as a little extra bonus, Harvey’s, an iconic Canadian brand of more than 60 years, continues to serve Canadian-sourced ingredients. These days, we’re talking 100% Canadian Angus Beef raised without the use of antibiotics, added hormones, or steroids, fries made from Canadian potatoes, and Blue Cow certified dairy products.

In addition to its partnership with Tree Canada — which will work towards planting up to 50,000 trees by the end of 2022 and up to 250,000 trees by 2026, compensating for up to 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide — the burger chain has launched a ‘Grow a Plant’ program. This initiative works to replace plastic toys in every kid’s meal with a plant kit — they’ve distributed 650,000 plant kits since 2020.

Counteracting carbon emissions

By replacing 80% of packaging with more sustainable and recyclable packaging, Harvey’s estimates that it has helped save approximately 5,000 trees from being cut down and two million litres of water per year that would have been used to generate paper.

The restaurant chain has eliminated 26 million units of plastic straws each year since 2018 by switching to paper straws. Each year since 2019, Harvey’s has replaced 1.5 million units of styrofoam cups with renewable bamboo cups and one million units of plastic bags with paper handle delivery bags. Over four million units of non-recyclable paper containers and 3.9 million units of plastic lids were replaced each year since 2019 by recyclable and compostable poutine containers made from 100% recycled fibres. Over the past two years, they have also replaced 200,000 units per year of plastic ‘clamshell’ packaging with containers made from 100% recycled water bottles.

By collaborating with Tree Canada this summer (from June 27 to July 31), Harvey’s will be part of the process of offsetting up to 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. The initiative means Harvey’s will also counteract all the carbon emissions created at its drive-thru locations across Canada and all the paper products used each year, provided that Harvey’s meets its goal of planting 50,000 trees in 2022. Guests can also make an added $1 or $2 donation to Tree Canada when they do pick-up, drive-thru or dine at one of Harvey’s restaurants.

“As a Canadian brand, helping keep Canada a beautiful thing is a top priority for us at Harvey’s,” said David Colebrook, president, Harvey’s and NYF. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Tree Canada to reach our goal of planting 50,000 this year and 250,000 trees by 2026.”

Harvey’s has already shown success with its tree planting initiative with Tree Canada, having surpassed last year’s tree-planting target of 25,000 by 30%. You can help them build on previous success by ordering a burger, wrap, poutine or combo meal for all the family online, in store (they’re now open late at select locations), or via the Harvey’s app.