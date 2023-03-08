NHL hands Hartman maximum fine for vicious slash on Flames' Andersson

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,594.59, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for his brutal slash to Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson, NHL Player Safety announced Wednesday afternoon.

Hartman two-handed Andersson on the wrist — long after the whistle blew — at 12:47 of the first period of a 1-0 shootout loss to the Flames.

He then doubled down by sucker-punching Flames forward Trevor Lewis shortly thereafter to earn a double-minor on the play.

The Flames didn’t score on the ensuing power plays, but won the game 1-0 in a shootout after some overtime dramatics.

Hartman has been no stranger to NHL Player Safety.

He was fined $4,250 for flipping off Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane last April and received another $4,250 ticket for a slew foot on Ross Colton of the Tampa Bay Lightning in November 2021.

Hartman also received a one-game ban for a hit to the head of Colorado Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference in April 2018, when he was a member of the Nashville Predators.

Let’s play “How Many Games?” Ryan Hartman slashes Rasmus Andersson and punches Trevor Lewis. He was given a double minor on the ice.pic.twitter.com/72d5G7lk68 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 8, 2023

He has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) and 74 minutes in penalties in 42 games for the Wild this season, and 489 penalty minutes in 489 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Predators, and Wild.