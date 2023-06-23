With less than a month to go, the countdown to the Calgary Stampede is on, and it’s safe to say the excitement is building.

This year, GMC dealerships are revving up the Stampede festivities by hosting some fun events around Calgary, Okotoks, and Airdrie throughout the eight-day festival. (You can check out the full list of participating dealers, exact times, and locations at the end of this article.)

The events will take place at various GMC host dealerships from July 7 to July 15, and guests can expect food trucks, live music, game giveaways, and all kinds of entertainment sure to result in smiles all around. These family-friendly parties are open to anyone looking for some Stampede fun.

Get your toes tapping to the tunes of local bands like High Steppin’ Daddy and The Frontiers, or test your luck at the claw machines with fabulous prizes up for grabs. Prizes include hat stickers, bandanas, sunglasses, waterless tattoos, and if you’re lucky enough, a mystery prize!

You’ll also be able to show off your rodeo skills on a Mechanical Bull and see how long you can stay in the saddle. Plus, there will be interactive games to choose from, including Giant Connect 4 and High Striker.

Complimentary food will also be served up, including delicious hot sandwiches like smoked brisket, pulled pork, and smoked portobello mushroom. And to help you cool off in the sun, you’ll be treated to El Creamino ice pops, sodas, and water — all on the house.

What’s more, between July 7 and July 15, you have the chance to win a brand-new GMC vehicle. Simply visit one of the 8 participating Calgary GM dealerships and talk to a brand ambassador for a chance to match and win.

For more information about each event and its location, or to view a map of the dealerships, click here.

