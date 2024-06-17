It’s time to dust off your best cowboy hats, because Calgary’s most anticipated event, the Calgary Stampede, is stomping its way into town — and your local GMC dealership wants to help you celebrate.

From Friday, July 5 until Friday, July 12, GMC dealerships across Calgary, Cochrane, and Airdrie are hosting some rootin’-tootin’ events throughout the Stampede that’ll get your spurs a-spinning.

With eight events popping up through the Stampede, here’s what you can expect when you celebrate with GMC.

Fun for the whole family

GMC Dealerships will be packed with fun games, activities, and live music from the best local bands around.

Tired of losing out on claw machines? GMC is setting up everyone’s favourite love-hate arcade game where everyone can play, with the chance to snag yourself some waterless tattoos, bandanas, sunglasses, and more.

The impressive cars aren’t the only thing there to give you a wild ride — try your hand at the mechanical bull for as long as you can hold on!

On top of the other family-friendly games like a giant Connect 4 and high striker, local bands Matt Blais Band, The Frontiers, and Alecia Aichelle Band will be providing music so you can keep groovin’ all day long.

Food and drink options for all

With so many games and live musicians to occupy your time, you’ll probably be working up an appetite during the festivities.

Thankfully, GMC is offering complimentary food and drinks during their Calgary Stampede events, and the menu is stocked with items you won’t want to pass up.

Food trucks will be stocked with hot sandwiches like smoked pulled pork and Nashville chicken and you can accompany them with a delicious side of Mexican street corn. There will also be plenty of water and a variety of sodas available to quench your thirst.

Amazing offers on the best GMC vehicles

The festivities will be in full swing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get yourself a great deal on the GMC vehicle of your dreams.

There are a number of ongoing GMC promotions, like the Student Bonus Program, Preferred Pricing Program, and Welcome to Canada Program, so you can easily save more — whether you’re looking for a truck, SUV, or another vehicle.

During the Stampede events, there’s even a chance to match and win up to $65,000 towards a new GMC vehicle!

Sound fun? We think so! Locate your nearest GMC dealership today and mark your calendars for your nearest GMC Stampede event below. Yee-haw!

When: Friday, July 5 – Sunday, July 14

Where:

July 5: Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC — 13103 Lake Fraser Drive Southeast, Calgary

July 6: Davis Chevrolet GMC Buick –149 East Lake Crescent Northeast, Airdrie

July 6: Shaganappi GM — 4720 Crowchild Trail Northwest, Calgary

July 10: Wolfe Calgary — Chevrolet GMC Buick, 1720 Bow Trail Southwest, Calgary

July 10: CMP Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC — 1313 36 Street Southeast, Calgary

July 11: Jack Carter Chevrolet Buick GMC — 11555 29 Street Southeast, Calgary

July 12: Cochrane GM — 2 Westside Drive, Cochrane

July 12: Shaw GMC Chevrolet Buick — 4620 Blackfoot Trail Southeast, Calgary

Tickets: All GMC Stampede events are free!