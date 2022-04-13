Johnny Gaudreau may have been the first Calgary Flames player in nearly 30 years to crack the 100-point plateau, but it was his parents who stole the show.

Jane and Guy Gaudreau, the proud parents of Johnny Hockey, were in attendance to witness Gaudreau’s century mark marker in the third period of Tuesday’s 5-3 come-from-behind victory and assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s goal to pull Calgary within one.

Mama and Papa Hockey, what a night. pic.twitter.com/kRIxCCKbXV — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) April 13, 2022

“I’m sure my mom and dad are pretty excited,” Johnny said postgame. “They hadn’t been out here in probably three years. My dad will probably tell me I didn’t play the best game, but he’s going to be happy for me.”

No need to be sure. The evidence is right on the tape.

High-fives, hugs and all.

Johnny added another helper for good measure, an assist on Tkachuk’s empty-netter to secure his second-ever hat-trick. It pushed the totals to 101, a figure not reached by a Flames skater since defenceman Al MacInnis had 103 in 1990-91.

Two proud parents after watching their son score 100 points in the NHL. Great to hear from Jane & Guy Gaudreau on such a special night at the Dome. pic.twitter.com/GSNCpu6Xhv — Brendan Parker (@BParkerTV) April 13, 2022

“Well, for us it’s nice to get back to Calgary,” Guy told Flames TV postgame. “Two years we haven’t been here. We’ve watched our son and the team on TV, which is fine, but it’s not the same as being here at the ‘Dome and red jerseys and people going crazy. When he got his 100th point, people are high-fiving me. This is great. I’m having fun here. It was good.”

Their trip to Calgary wasn’t built around the 100th point.

But it was a nice coincidence.

“It was planned,” Johnny said pre-game. “They were coming out. My dad just got done coaching last weekend — they lost in nationals. He’s done coaching, so he’s coming up for two weeks, and I’ll be surprised if he goes home before I go home at the end of the season, so we’ll see.

“My parents love to go out to eat and eat some steaks, they really enjoy that. Pretty much the same. Play cards, watch some movies, just feel like I’m at home again.”