Another price hike at the gas pump is on the way for Alberta

If this feels like deja vu, you’re not alone. After gas prices in Alberta rose by 10 cents earlier this week, forecasters predict another price hike at the pumps for both Calgary and Edmonton.

According to Gas Wizard, the price of regular gasoline is set for an eight-cent increase in Calgary, up to $1.44 per litre, while Edmonton’s is also rising by eight cents to $1.42 per litre.

Premium gas is also predicted to cost eight cents more tomorrow, with prices rising to $1.76 in Calgary and $1.72 per litre in Edmonton.

There is no change in the price of diesel. It will remain at $1.66 in Calgary and $1.64 per litre in Edmonton.

According to the gas forecaster, the cheapest regular gas in Canada can now be found in Peterborough, Ontario, at $1.38 and Winnipeg at $1.32 per litre.