Fill up ASAP: Double-digit gas price increase in store for Alberta

If you’ve been putting off filling up your gas tank, you may want to do it soon, as prices are about to rise in Alberta.

According to gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of gas in both Calgary and Edmonton will rise by 10 cents tomorrow.

Regular gas in Calgary will increase to $1.38 per litre, while regular gas prices will rise to $1.34 per litre in Edmonton.

Premium gas is also predicted to cost 10 cents more tomorrow, with prices rising to $1.62 in Calgary and $1.59 in Edmonton.

Diesel will also see a price increase, though less than gasoline, going up four cents in Calgary and four cents in Edmonton.

According to the gas forecaster, both cities still have among the lowest prices across the board for regular, premium, and diesel, following only Winnipeg.