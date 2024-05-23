Fill up ASAP: Gas prices predicted to rise today in Alberta

If you’ve been putting off filling up your car’s gas tank, you’ll likely want to do it sooner rather than later, as prices are set to increase in Calgary and Edmonton today.

According to the gas forecasting site Gas Wizard, the price of regular and premium gasoline will rise by three cents per litre in Calgary and by four in Edmonton.

In Calgary, the price of regular gas will increase from $1.46 per litre to $1.49 per litre, while premium gas will rise from $1.71 to $1.72 per litre.

In Edmonton, the price of regular gasoline will increase from $1.42 to $1.46 per litre, while diesel is set to decrease from $1.54 to $1.53 per litre in Alberta’s capital city.

You might also like: These 10 Alberta cities have the best work-life balance in the province

Population of Calgary and Edmonton ballooned by 159,000 people in 2023

While we’re not happy to see the hike at the pumps, things could always be worse. In Victoria, Canada’s most expensive city for gas-guzzlers, the price of regular gas will increase slightly tomorrow from $1.98 to $1.99 per litre.

So call your friends and family and let them know! With the price of everything through the roof these days, we could sure use the extra cash in our wallets.