Gas prices in Edmonton and Calgary just hit a record high

Gas prices in Edmonton and Calgary hit a record high Friday, as summer travel gets into full swing across the province.

The average price for fuel ticked up to 1.39 cents/litre in Edmonton, while in Calgary it was launched to 1.41 cents/litre.

“It’s in record territory for Edmonton and Calgary,” said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

McTeague says the price spike is the result of a problem at a refinery in Edmonton, coupled with an issue in Calgary at a terminal as well, that may lead to a short-term shortage.

“It will probably be a week before prices come down, only to be replicated in the not so distant future,” added McTeague.

“You have all of these price pressures converging and making a real mess of things for drivers right across the region,” said Mcteague.

“We are talking record prices in Alberta, Saskatchewan and the lower mainland of British Columbia. Prices have nowhere to go but up.”