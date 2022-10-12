Gas prices are set to drop wildly across Canada — but not in Alberta

If you are looking for a good time to fuel up in Alberta, you might need to look elsewhere for lower gas prices than what can be found in the province.

In fact, gas prices are set to drop drastically in major cities across Canada, with some spots dipping by 35 cents per litre.

According to Gas Wizard.ca, other cities, such as Toronto, are expected to have lower gas prices than what drivers in Edmonton and Calgary will see come Thursday, October 13.

Vancouver is set to see a jaw-dropping 35 cents per litre price reduction tomorrow, coming to $1.929 per litre. That’s a 20 cents per litre difference between YYC and YVR.

Per Gas Wizard, cities across Ontario will bask in lower gas prices than can be found in Edmonton or Calgary.

So start dipping into that vacation fund, Alberta. It seems like high gas prices in the province are here to stay, for now. Sigh.