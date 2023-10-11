News

Not again: Alberta gas prices are set to increase tomorrow

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell

Oct 11 2023, 3:54 pm
ALPA PROD/Shutterstock

Wednesday might be a good day to grab gas if you’re a driver in Alberta because a gas price analysis service forecasts an increase soon.

Gas Wizard predicts prices will rise by approximately four cents per litre to $1.429 in Calgary and five cents per litre to $1.419 in Edmonton on October 12.

The price of premium fuel is set to increase by two cents per litre in Calgary and Edmonton, while diesel prices are also forecast to jump by two cents per litre in YYC and three cents per litre in YEG.

Despite the jump at the pump, Alberta is still set to have the lowest gas prices in Canada with the highest prices tomorrow being found in Victoria at $1.929 and Vancouver at $1.839. It could be worse, we guess?

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and stop at the nearest gas station they can find before tomorrow. We have to save as much coin as we can to enjoy all the fall things to see in Alberta!

