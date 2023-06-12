"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star spotted in Banff (PHOTOS)

Bravo fans in Alberta may have spotted a familiar face in Banff this weekend, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Garcelle Beauvais sharing photos of her time at Lake Louise.

Beauvais, who has been a cast member of RHOBH since 2020, shared photos from Lake Louise in Banff National Park saying, “It’s so beautiful here #banff,” with photos of herself by the iconic lakeside as well as photos of her twin sons, Jax and Jaid.

You might also like: "It was wild": Luke Combs just raved about his time in Banff (PHOTOS)

Premier and dishwasher: Danielle Smith washes dishes at her restaurant

Pedro Pascal just dished on what filming "The Last of Us" in Alberta was like (VIDEO)

The star, who has a massive 1.3 million followers on Instagram, also posted a video of herself in the Banff townsite with the caption “Canada chic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garcelle Beauvais (@garcelle)

Beauvais is also known for being a main cast member on The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue, as well as 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Banff has been a popular spot for celebrity sightings recently, with country superstar Luke Combs also paying the iconic town a visit earlier this year.