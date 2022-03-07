Kenney to announce new initiative to combat record high fuel prices today

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will address Albertans Monday afternoon on a new initiative to combat rising fuel prices.

Kenney will be joined by Finance Minister Travis Toews and Associate Minister Dale Nally.

You might also like: "Help is on the way": How Alberta will help drivers dealing with record gas prices

A national park in Canada ranked one of the best in the world

Albertans should "embrace high prices" as gas creeps above $1.50 a litre

On Friday, Kenney mentioned that Alberta would bring forward a plan to help drivers deal with record gas prices.

“Higher utility prices and now much higher gas prices are eating into people’s wallets and ability to pay the bills,” Kenney said on Friday. “What we are experiencing right now is not normal.”

The press conference is scheduled to occur at 12:30 pm.

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, gas prices in major cities across Alberta are all above $1.50 per litre.

Regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.552 per litre, Calgary is at $1.572 per litre, and Lethbridge is $1.563 per litre.