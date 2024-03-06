Vegas looking to trade for Flames defenceman Hanifin: report

There may be a new top fit emerging for Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin ahead of the trade deadline.

It has seemed that over the last few months, the main frontrunners in the Hanifin sweepstakes had been the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils. The first three are said to still have interest, though they may no longer be the favourites.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman made note on X this afternoon that the Vegas Golden Knights have entered the conversation in regards to acquiring the 27-year-old defenceman. This is in line with reporting from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period earlier today, who also mentioned the Golden Knights’ interest.

“Not sure where all of this is going to go, but hearing Vegas has entered the Noah Hanifin conversation,” Friedman wrote.

The Golden Knights are gearing up for another Stanley Cup run this spring, as they made their first big splash yesterday by acquiring Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals. They have the room to bring in Hanifin as well thanks to Mark Stone being on long-term injured reserve.

It has been reported throughout the year that Hanifin’s preference is to play in a southern market. There is the possibility that the Flames are able to work out a sign-and-trade with the pending UFA, which would help increase the return for general manager Craig Conroy. It is expected to be significant nonetheless, as Hanifin is being viewed as the best defenceman available heading into the deadline.

Should the Golden Knights land him, it would add to what is already a very impressive blue line with the likes of Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, and Alec Martinez. Hanifin would likely slide in on the second pairing alongside Theodore, a position which is currently being held by Brayden McNabb.