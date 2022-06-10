Real EstateUrbanized

Free rent and other move-in incentives offered at these Calgary properties

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Jun 10 2022, 10:08 pm
Free rent and other move-in incentives offered at these Calgary properties
Rentals.ca | Rent Faster

Landlords and property managers in Calgary are continuing to offer rent incentives to prospective tenants, even as rent prices start to creep up in the city.

According to Rentals.ca’s latest National Rent Report, the average monthly rent in May in Calgary was up almost 14% year over year for both a one- and two-bedroom home.

But rents are still reasonable and vacancy rates high compared to other big cities in Canada, so landlords offer numerous and a variety of incentives to prospective tenants in the city.

Incentives include one or two months of free rent, free cable or parking, and student specials.

If you’re looking to move, here are several Calgary properties offering some sweet rent incentives right now, according to Rentals.ca.

1177 11th Avenue SW

Rentals.ca

Rentals.ca

  • One-half month rent-free on a 12-month term.
  • Reduced security deposit ($1,000).

921 17th Avenue Southwest

rent incentives

Rent Faster

rent incentives

Rent Faster

  • Last month rent-free on a 12- or 18-month term.

4515 Varsity Drive NW

Rentals.ca

rent incentives

Rentals.ca

  • Rent today and save up to one month with exclusive rates on TELUS Optik TV and high-speed internet.
  • Students receive a $300 move-in bonus.

25-35 Glengrove Close SW

Rentals.ca

Rentals.ca

  • Free early move-in, when signing a 12-month lease.

510 12th Avenue Southwest

rent incentives

Rentals.ca

rent incentives

Rentals.ca

  • One month of free rent on select suites.
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.