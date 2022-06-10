Free rent and other move-in incentives offered at these Calgary properties

Landlords and property managers in Calgary are continuing to offer rent incentives to prospective tenants, even as rent prices start to creep up in the city.

According to Rentals.ca’s latest National Rent Report , the average monthly rent in May in Calgary was up almost 14% year over year for both a one- and two-bedroom home.

But rents are still reasonable and vacancy rates high compared to other big cities in Canada, so landlords offer numerous and a variety of incentives to prospective tenants in the city.

Incentives include one or two months of free rent, free cable or parking, and student specials.

If you’re looking to move, here are several Calgary properties offering some sweet rent incentives right now, according to .

One-half month rent-free on a 12-month term.

Reduced security deposit ($1,000).

Last month rent-free on a 12- or 18-month term.

Rent today and save up to one month with exclusive rates on TELUS Optik TV and high-speed internet.

Students receive a $300 move-in bonus.

Free early move-in, when signing a 12-month lease.