Free rent and other move-in incentives offered at these Calgary properties
Jun 10 2022, 10:08 pm
Landlords and property managers in Calgary are continuing to offer rent incentives to prospective tenants, even as rent prices start to creep up in the city.
But rents are still reasonable and vacancy rates high compared to other big cities in Canada, so landlords offer numerous and a variety of incentives to prospective tenants in the city.
Incentives include one or two months of free rent, free cable or parking, and student specials.
If you’re looking to move, here are several Calgary properties offering some sweet rent incentives right now, according to Rentals.ca.
1177 11th Avenue SW
- One-half month rent-free on a 12-month term.
- Reduced security deposit ($1,000).
921 17th Avenue Southwest
- Last month rent-free on a 12- or 18-month term.
4515 Varsity Drive NW
- Rent today and save up to one month with exclusive rates on TELUS Optik TV and high-speed internet.
- Students receive a $300 move-in bonus.
25-35 Glengrove Close SW
- Free early move-in, when signing a 12-month lease.
510 12th Avenue Southwest
- One month of free rent on select suites.