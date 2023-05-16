Ex-Canadiens GM Bergevin linked to Flames and Penguins jobs: report

Marc Bergevin may be getting a promotion.

According to a recent report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the former Montreal Canadiens general manager is high on the list of candidates for the Calgary Flames’ vacant GM position.

“I believe the Flames are headed into phase two of Operation GM,” said Friedman on the most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. “I’ve heard Marc Bergevin’s name.”

Since former GM Brad Treliving and the Flames “mutually agreed to part ways” last month, names like Craig Conroy, Stan Bowman, and Bergevin have repeatedly popped up in reports.

Meanwhile, on Monday, TSN’s Pierre Lebrun tweeted that Bergevin, along with Peter Chiarelli, was confirmed to be part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first wave of interviews following the recent firing of head office members like Ron Hextall and Brian Burke.

Penguins were aiming to interview 10-12 GM candidates as part of 1st wave via Zoom.

Marc Bergevin, Eric Tulsky, Jason Karmanos and Peter Chiarelli confirmed as being among those 10-12 candidates who interviewed. Now comes 2nd phase for some of them. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 15, 2023

Bergevin, who currently serves as a senior advisor to the general manager of the Los Angeles Kings, was GM of the Canadiens for nine years, beginning in 2012. In that time, the team made it to the Conference Finals twice and the Stanley Cup Final once in 2021, shortly before he was fired.

Known best for making bold trades, such as the P.K. Subban for Shea Weber blockbuster deal and the Max Pacioretty for Nick Suzuki and Tomas Tatar acquisition, Bergevin has a proven ability to build competitive teams.

It comes as no surprise that these two franchises, who missed the playoffs in disappointing fashion, are reportedly considering him for their respective general manager positions.

If all goes well for him, the 57-year-old may have two generous offers.