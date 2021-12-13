Hockey fans, the IIHF World Junior Championship is back. Are you ready to catch some unforgettable action on the ice? We thought so.

Although the 2021 tournament couldn’t be played in front of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 championship is returning to Alberta this year.

The championship — which marks the 15th year of the World Juniors hosted in Canada — hits the ice on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Rogers Place in Edmonton and at Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, ending on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with the gold medal game in Edmonton.

But what is a hockey tournament without the right food to accompany it? Subway Alberta has announced it will be returning as the Official Sandwich Partner of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, which also means there are a ton of prizes up for grabs.

The purveyor of deliciously good sandwiches is encouraging Albertans to cheer on their favourite teams with its epic lineup of prizes.

From Monday, November 29 to Tuesday, December 28 of this year, Subway Alberta is hosting an in-store promotion that every sandwich lover and hockey fan needs to have on their radar.

When you purchase any Footlong (Oven Roasted Chicken, Tuna, Veggie Delite, Turkey Breast — you name it) on the menu in-store during this period, you’ll receive a pin code sticker that acts as your key to enter the contest.

Once you have the code, all you need to do is enter it online at hockeycanada.ca/subway for the chance to win daily tickets to the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship games. There are also some brag-worthy grand prizes you could win, too — including four tickets to the gold medal game, signed hockey sticks, and in-venue gift cards to pick out your own gear.

If you’re already envisioning how you’d plan a day catching a World Juniors game, you’ll want to pick a few afternoons to order a Footlong for lunch at your local Subway Alberta restaurant throughout the contest period — the more entry codes you receive, the more you increase your chances of winning.

To check out the full Subway Alberta menu and find a location near you, visit subway.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/29/2021 to 12/28/2021. 18+ Only. Alberta, Canada only. For rules, free method of entry, eligibility, and complete details, visit hockeycanada.ca/subway. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Canadian Advertising Trust.