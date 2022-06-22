You can fly roundtrip to Spain from Calgary for just $784 right now

Calgary, ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime to Spain AND save a bunch of money on your flights at the same time?

Right now there are flights from Calgary to Barcelona, Spain, for a mere $784 return. Usually, the cost of jetting there is $453 more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Barcelona (@visitbarcelona)

You can check out the La Sagrada Familia Cathedral, countless parks, squares, and markets. Don’t forget to hit up the beaches and castles, too.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Calgary (YYC) to Barcelona (BCN). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in October.

The lowest price we found was $784 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights departing on October 9 and returning on October 20.

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.