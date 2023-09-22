Flames' Zadorov says he's staying away from Russia while Putin's regime is in power

Calgary Flames’ Nikita Zadorov is well aware of the ramifications he could face after speaking out on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 28-year-old recently sat down for an interview with Russian YouTuber Yuri Dud, where he denounced the war going on between his home country and Ukraine, saying certain Russian NHLers who quietly support it are speaking propaganda.

Speaking out against Russian President Vladimir Putin is no easy thing to do. New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin did so two years ago, and shortly was faced with assault charges against a female. These were quickly dismissed by the Rangers, who said the allegations were an intimidation tactic.

While Zadorov knows his comments could cause him some backlash from Russia, he states that he has no plans of returning as long as Putin or his regime is still in charge of things.

“I probably can’t go back [to Russia] anytime soon until Putin isn’t the president or that regime is still there,” the Flames defenceman said. “So I can’t go back to my home country, but Florida [is] home for me now.”

Though no other Russian-born players have spoken out regarding Putin or Russia as a whole since the war began, Zadorov wanted to make it clear that there are others in the NHL who feel the same way as he does. He also explained that he wanted to speak on the matter so others who may not have a voice know he is in their corner.

“We had a group chat,” Zadorov said, referring to a chat set up between all Russian NHLers when the invasion first took place. “Some guys were against [the war], some guys for [the war]. Not going to give names, obviously, because we play in the same league, but there’s a lot of young kids thinking the way I think. They just don’t have a voice to speak out like this. Now, hopefully, they can feel support from me.”