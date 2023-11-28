Weegar surprises Flames fans with signed jersey at Calgary dog park

A lucky couple was able to meet Calgary Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar at one of the city’s many dog parks days ago.

Weegar, who was filming a content piece with Flames TV host Brendan Parker, went out and about in Calgary to show some of his favourite parts of the city. Throughout the video, he came across several Flames fans, including a young neighbour as well as an employee of a coffee shop he often frequents.

The 29-year-old also took his oldest dog, Zigs, to a dog park near his home. While walking with Zigs, Weegar and Parker ran into a couple who happened to be Flames fans. The two appeared to be both excited and shocked to run into Weegar on their stroll, and were even given a signed jersey.

All the vibes 😎 Hit the road with Weegs as he talks all things life and hockey in the first episode of Hockey Stars In Cars, presented by @Enterprise! pic.twitter.com/ngnpae2690 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 28, 2023

Weegar’s good deeds appear to have been noticed by the hockey gods, as he was able to score his first career NHL overtime goal in last night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights. With it, he now has five goals and 11 points in 22 outings this season, and is looking very much like the number-one defenceman the Flames had hoped they were getting a year ago when they acquired him as well as Jonathan Huberdeau in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk.

Weegar and the Flames hope to carry the momentum from last night’s big win into a Thursday night tilt versus the Dallas Stars. The two teams faced off last Friday at the American Airlines Center, with the Flames securing a 7-4 victory. They will hope for similar results at the Saddledome in a few short days.