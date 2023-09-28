Flames announce seven more training camp cuts

The Calgary Flames are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season, which means they are getting closer and closer to deciding on their final roster.

They made some decisions on Thursday afternoon, as seven players have been released from their training camp roster. Forwards Mark Duarte, Alex Gallant, Rory Kerins, Mitch McLain, and Ilya Nikolaev have all been assigned to the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL, as have goaltenders Connor Murphy and Matt Radomsky. None of these names jump off the page in terms of surprises, though two are under contract with the Flames in Kerins and Nikolaev.

Kerins, who was selected by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, had plenty of hype entering his rookie season as a pro last year, thanks to his 118-point 2021-22 campaign in the OHL. Things didn’t go as planned last season, however, as he appeared in just six games with the Wranglers before spending the remainder of the year with the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL. That said, he has a good chance to stick with the Wranglers this season if he can show more consistency in his game.

Nikolaev was selected by the Flames in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He spent the entire 2022-23 season in the ECHL, during which time he compiled 13 goals and 33 points in 40 games. The Russian forward has a ton of skill but still needs to improve his overall game before he is anywhere near NHL-ready. Like Kerins, he has a legitimate shot at sticking with the Wranglers this coming season.

Up next for the Flames will be an exhibition game tomorrow night versus the Edmonton Oilers. Though these games technically mean nothing at this time of year, it is always fun to watch the bitter rivalry between these two teams, regardless of who may be in the lineup. Puck drop for this one is set for 7 pm MT.