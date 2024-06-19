SportsHockeyFlames

Flames fans seem underwhelmed by Markstrom trade

Colton Pankiw
|
Jun 19 2024, 5:57 pm
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames announced some massive news today: They have traded Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils.

It seemed like this trade was inevitable, as both teams had discussed it for quite some time.

Many Flames fans had hoped that a prospect like Alexander Holtz would be a part of the package or perhaps even the Devils’ 10th overall selection at this year’s draft. Instead, general manager Craig Conroy received defenceman Kevin Bahl along with the Devils’ first-round pick in 2025.

The first-round pick included in the deal is top-10 protected, while the Flames are also retaining 31.25% of Markstrom’s $6 million cap hit. The retention, along with the pick being protected, has many in Calgary feeling like their team came out on the short end of this trade.

Despite the frustrated reaction, there are some positives to take away from this deal. By adding another first-round pick, the Flames will now have 15 picks through the first three rounds of the next three drafts, which will go a long way toward helping their retooling efforts.

It’s also worth noting that general manager (GM) Craig Conroy was somewhat handcuffed here, as Markstrom controlled his destiny thanks to a no-movement clause (NMC) in his contract which was signed by former GM Brad Treliving. That NMC, paired with Markstrom’s rather pedestrian 2.78 goals against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (SV%), clearly made it difficult for Conroy to get the return Flames fans were hoping to see.

It will be some time before we can determine who the real winner of this deal is, but at the very least, it puts an end to all the trade rumours surrounding Markstrom and the Flames. The reigns have officially been handed to 23-year-old Dustin Wolf, who appears to have all the makings of a franchise goaltender.

