Flames fans seem underwhelmed by Markstrom trade

The Calgary Flames announced some massive news today: They have traded Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils.

It seemed like this trade was inevitable, as both teams had discussed it for quite some time.

Many Flames fans had hoped that a prospect like Alexander Holtz would be a part of the package or perhaps even the Devils’ 10th overall selection at this year’s draft. Instead, general manager Craig Conroy received defenceman Kevin Bahl along with the Devils’ first-round pick in 2025.

The first-round pick included in the deal is top-10 protected, while the Flames are also retaining 31.25% of Markstrom’s $6 million cap hit. The retention, along with the pick being protected, has many in Calgary feeling like their team came out on the short end of this trade.

What a joke — Jason (@BertaBoyUtah) June 19, 2024

Absolutely robbed… C’mon Conroy — Steve King (@StephenKing780) June 19, 2024

With retention??? Yikes — nhlmemecentral (@nhlmemecentral) June 19, 2024

The Devils were clearly chasing Markstrom so we should have held the upper hand in this trade – so how come this is all we ended up with?????? — PHILIP MORROW (@PHILIPMORROW18) June 19, 2024

This return is laughable oh my God! — Hank Williams (@LoganKG82) June 19, 2024

Another Conroy fail! Fire him man! I used to be his biggest advocate but this man has done nothing but lose every trade since September — Dion (@stampsfan_22) June 19, 2024

Fire Conroy — Wolfe (@Wolfe2010) June 19, 2024

Brutal. You fumbled the bag by not trading him at the deadline — Keifer Loran (@K_Loran12) June 19, 2024

In 5 years from now, their will be a Conroy interview, where he is not GM and he will look back and say “I was a young GM, and I made a lot of mistakes” — Toni (@ToniFromToronto) June 19, 2024

Well this is underwhelming. I sort of feel like we just gave Marky away. — Jessie D (@JessieDavG) June 19, 2024

Despite the frustrated reaction, there are some positives to take away from this deal. By adding another first-round pick, the Flames will now have 15 picks through the first three rounds of the next three drafts, which will go a long way toward helping their retooling efforts.

It’s also worth noting that general manager (GM) Craig Conroy was somewhat handcuffed here, as Markstrom controlled his destiny thanks to a no-movement clause (NMC) in his contract which was signed by former GM Brad Treliving. That NMC, paired with Markstrom’s rather pedestrian 2.78 goals against average (GAA) and .905 save percentage (SV%), clearly made it difficult for Conroy to get the return Flames fans were hoping to see.

It will be some time before we can determine who the real winner of this deal is, but at the very least, it puts an end to all the trade rumours surrounding Markstrom and the Flames. The reigns have officially been handed to 23-year-old Dustin Wolf, who appears to have all the makings of a franchise goaltender.