Flames sign Swedish prospect Stromgren to contract

The Calgary Flames have added William Stromgren to the fold.

The Flames announced Wednesday the team has signed the 19-year-old prospect forward to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning next season.

“It’s awesome,” Stromgren told WranglersTV. “Just excited to come over here and start practicing with these guys. It’s a dream come true. Can’t ask for nothing more than this. It’s fun.”

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound forward also inked an amateur try-out and will join the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League for the duration of the 2022-23 season.

Stromgren, originally selected in the second round (No. 45) of the 2021 NHL Draft, had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 45 games with Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League. He added one goal and two assists in one game with Brynas IF J20.

He also represented Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, tallying one point in seven games.