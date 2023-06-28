Flames have trade interest in Panthers forward Anthony Duclair: report

The Calgary Flames are believed to be showing interest in Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair.

With just one season remaining on his contract that carries a cap hit of $3 million, Duclair has reportedly been on the market for some time, and according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Flames are one of the teams expressing interest.

“I’m led to believe one of the teams that has expressed interest in [Panthers] winger Anthony Duclair is the Flames,” Pagnotta tweeted. “Florida is looking to improve its blueline and Calgary has [Noah] Hanifin and [Nikita] Zadorov both in the trade market. We’ll see if there’s a fit here.”

The 27-year-old Duclair was forced to miss most of this season due to tearing his Achilles tendon last off-season. Upon his return, he scored two goals and nine points in 20 regular season games, while recording four goals and 11 points in 20 playoff outings. Just a season prior, he notched career highs with 31 goals and 58 points in 74 games.

One defenceman Pagnotta linked as a possible target for the Panthers is Hanifin, who has reportedly told Flames management that he would like to be moved. The 26-year-old has spent the past five seasons in Calgary and is coming off a year in which he recorded seven goals and 38 points in 81 games while averaging over 22 minutes in ice time. He has one more season remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $4.95 million.

The other name discussed as a potential suitor for the Panthers is Zadorov, who, like Hanifin, has one more year remaining on his deal, albeit at a lesser cap hit of $3.75 million. The 28-year-old doubled his career high in goals this season with 14 and for the second straight year was a steady, shut-down defenceman for the Flames.