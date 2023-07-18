Flames are finally retiring Miikka Kiprusoff's number next season

Though he already long held a place in Calgary Flames fans hearts, Miikka Kiprusoff’s number will now forever hold a place in the team’s rafters.

On Tuesday morning, the team announced they’ll be retiring Kiprusoff’s No. 34 jersey on March 2, 2024, when Calgary plays host to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Today we are proud to build on the Flames’ legacy by paying tribute to one of the all-time greats in Flames history. On behalf of the Flames ownership and the organization, we congratulate Miikka on an amazing career and this well-earned and rare achievement,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy, a former teammate of Kiprusoff’s for six seasons.

“We are thrilled to have his number 34 deservingly displayed at the Scotiabank Saddledome so Flames fans can celebrate his contributions for years to come. And for me, personally, it was a privilege to have been his teammate. Under that mask was a fierce competitor who gave us the confidence and an opportunity to win every night. Thank you and congratulations Kipper.”

Kiprusoff played nine seasons for the Flames from 2003-04 through 2012-13, backstopping the team across 576 games while putting up a .913 save percentage and 305-192-68 record.

His most memorable time with the team came in the 2004 playoffs, where he led the team all the way to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the team’s last appearance in the championship series.

“I loved my time in Calgary,” said Kiprusoff. “The fans are amazing and it’s a wonderful place to live and play. Hockey really means something here and I was proud to wear the Flaming C and call Calgary my home for nine years. I would like to thank the Flames ownership, the organization, and the fans for my time in Calgary and for this tremendous honour.”