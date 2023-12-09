Flames recall forward Matt Coronato from the AHL

After a brief stint in the AHL, the Calgary Flames announced this morning that they have recalled forward Matt Coronato.

The #Flames have recalled forward Matt Coronato from the @AHLWranglers! Additionally, Jacob Markstrom has been placed on the injured reserve. 📄: https://t.co/5oIwdsdrAu pic.twitter.com/Rj0Gje3JCq — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 9, 2023



Coronato, who made the Flames out of training camp, was assigned to the Calgary Wranglers after recording just a goal and two points in 10 games to begin the season. Being sent to the AHL seemed to help the 21-year-old regain his confidence, as he was fantastic with the Wranglers, scoring eight goals and 18 points in 14 games.

Coming into his rookie professional season, there was plenty of debate as to whether Coronato should stick with the Flames out of training camp or begin the year in the AHL. Ultimately, he was able to crack the opening night roster, but struggled to make much of an impact. Both the coaching staff and management alike realized this as well, resulting in him being sent to the Wranglers in early November.

While his early Flames tenure didn’t go as hoped, it comes as no surprise to see Coronato have the success he did with the Wranglers. The 13th selection from the 2021 draft is a high-end prospect, spending just two seasons with Harvard University before electing to go pro. Though expectations should remain tempered given how young he is, there is reason to believe this recent AHL stint will have him more comfortable in the NHL this time around.

In order to make room for Coronato, the Flames placed Jacob Markstrom on the injured reserve. The 33-year-old fractured his finger in practice on Monday, and is being listed as week-to-week. Dustin Wolf was recalled the following day and will remain with the team until Markstrom is deemed ready to return.