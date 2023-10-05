Flames place three players on waivers

Shortly after it was announced that the Calgary Flames had assigned six players from training camp, it was revealed that three additional players had been put on waivers.

Defenceman Nick DeSimone and forwards Martin Pospisil and Emilio Pettersen have all hit the waiver wire this afternoon.

DeSimone joined the Flames on a two-year deal last offseason. The 28-year-old was able to appear in the first four NHL games of his career in 2022-23, picking up two penalty minutes while averaging just over 11 minutes in ice time. While his impact with the Flames was minimal, he played an integral role on the back end for the Calgary Wranglers, scoring eight goals and 46 points in 65 games.

While DeSimone is an important piece for the Flames organization, the chance he gets claimed off waivers is slim to none. That said, the other two mentioned above could receive some interest.

Pospisil was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. The 6-foot-2 forward provides plenty of toughness but also has some skill to his game. Injuries limited him to just 20 games with the Wranglers last season, during which time he accumulated four goals and 10 points.

Pettersen was taken in the sixth round of the 2018 draft by the Flames. The undersized winger took some time to adapt to professional hockey but took a big step last season, scoring 19 goals and 44 points in 61 games with the Wranglers. At 23 years old, there may be a team or two willing to take a chance on the skilled Norwegian.

While the number of players remaining in the Flames training camp is dwindling, there are plenty of tough decisions left to be made. They have just one game remaining on their exhibition schedule, meaning several players who are currently on the bubble will need to have big performances tomorrow night versus the Winnipeg Jets.