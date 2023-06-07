Flames' Mikael Backlund named King Clancy Memorial Trophy finalist

Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund has been named a finalist for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The 34-year-old is one of three finalists for the trophy, which goes to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contributions to his community.

THAT'S OUR GUY! We're so proud to announce Mikael Backlund is a King Clancy Memorial Trophy finalist, which goes to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contributions in his community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HgxSjzBtj4 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 7, 2023

Backlund has supported the ALS Society of Alberta in honour of his mother-in-law, who died from the disease. It also hits close to home for the Flames organization, as assistant general manager Chris Snow has been battling the disease for the past four years. Backlund and his wife have helped raise over $400,000 towards the cause and have welcomed many families to Flames home games.

Backlund also serves as an ambassador for both Kids Cancer Care and Special Olympics Calgary.

“I’ve always been inspired by people who help others that struggle,” Backlund said. “I am aware that I have been given the opportunity to live a privileged life and know that a small gesture from me can mean the world to other people.”

The other two finalists for the award are Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and New York Islanders forward Anders Lee. The award winner will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runner-ups will each receive a donation of $5,000.