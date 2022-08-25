Flames linked to free agent forward Rodrigues: report

Evan Rodrigues remains a free agent, with the Calgary Flames the latest team interested in his services.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on today’s 32 Thoughts podcast that the Flames have been linked to Rodrigues on a possible new contract.

“I don’t think they’re done [in free agency], either,” Friedman said to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they’ve sniffed around on Evan Rodrigues.”

Rodrigues, a 29-year-old centre is coming off his best season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring 19 goals and 43 points. His previous career year was in 2018-19 with the Buffalo Sabres, when he had nine goals and 29 points.

The Toronto native put up 15:50 per game of ice time last season, including nearly two minutes a game of power play time, while averaging 25 seconds a night on the penalty kill. He also had a team-best 56.91 Corsi-for percentage, among players that played at least 60 games.

The report comes less than a week after the news that the Vancouver Canucks had interest in Rodrigues.

“I was told this morning the Canucks are poking around on Evan Rodrigues,” Rick Dhaliwal told hosts Matt Sekeres and Blake Price last week on the Sekeres and Price show.

Rodrigues is coming off of a one-year, $1 million deal with the Penguins.