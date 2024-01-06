Flames forward Kadri near league lead in one interesting stat

After a slow start to the season, Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri has become one of his team’s most consistent forwards.

Kadri entered this afternoon’s game versus the Philadelphia Flyers with 11 goals and 27 points. That point total is second amongst his teammates, trailing only Blake Coleman’s 29. After his mentioned tough start to the year, he has been delivering on both sides of the ice for the Flames.

Throughout his lengthy NHL career, Kadri has been regarded as a solid two-way forward who is great at getting under the skin of his opponents. What isn’t mentioned much is his ability to draw penalties.

In the first period of today’s game against the Flyers, Kadri drew two penalties to put his team on the man advantage. That is nothing new for the 33-year-old, as he has now drawn 24 penalties on the season. That ranks second in the NHL, trailing only Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk, who has drawn 27.

Nazem Kadri has already drawn a couple of penalties today in Philadelphia. He’s up to 24 on the season. Per @NatStatTrick, Kadri is now tied for second overall in drawn penalties. Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk leads the league with 27. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) January 6, 2024



While the ability to draw penalties is very valuable, it only really matters if you can convert on the power play opportunities. The Flames have struggled to do so this season, as they entered today’s game having converted of 12.4% of their opportunities on the man advantage. The only two teams with worse power play this season are the Flyers and the St. Louis Blues. If the Flames can ever get their power play going, Kadri’s ability to draw penalties could be very beneficial through the second half of the season.