Flames getting a few changes for their jerseys next year

The Calgary Flames will be keeping with their classic look next season, but there are a few jersey tweaks on the way.

Fanatics officially takes over from Adidas as the NHL’s official jersey supplier next season and today they revealed those changes.

“This expansion of our partnership with Fanatics is a reflection of our shared commitment to innovation, performance and serving our players and fans,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release back in 2023 when the deal was announced. “Our players and fans should look forward to what Fanatics will bring to the best uniforms in all of sports.”

The new Adidas/NHL jerseys have a dimpled treatment for the fabric across the shoulders. pic.twitter.com/ROP8WXfoOO — Uni Watch (@UniWatch) September 22, 2017

The most noticeable change is the removal of dimpled fabric on the shoulders. This was a hallmark of the Adidas-era jerseys since 2017. Fanatics says the new shoulder fabric offers a “sleeker look.”

The Flames jerseys remain largely unchanged, with the classic red base jersey colour and a yellow-and-white “C” flame logo crested in the middle of the chest.

“From very early in this process, Fanatics has kept their commitment to partnering with the players in the transition to the new on-ice jersey,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA executive director.

These are the new features, per Fanatics:

An additional layer of fabric inside the lower sleeve to enhance uniform durability

intended to reduce material wear from sustained friction against the boards.

intended to reduce material wear from sustained friction against the boards. New shoulder fabrics replacing the debossed pattern fabric used on the shoulders of the prior NHL jersey.

A new NHL Shield execution on the front neck of the jersey which includes a special

hologram finish.

hologram finish. Fanatics branding embroidered on the back neck of jerseys.

The jerseys make their on-ice debut this fall in the preseason and will be showcased throughout the NHL Draft later this week.