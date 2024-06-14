The mood in Edmonton is pretty sombre this morning, but just a few hours south, Calgary Flames fans are a very happy bunch.

The Oilers dropped Game 3 by a 4-3 final last night, and now trail the Florida Panthers 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final. That is music to the ears of Flames fans, who have been rooting against their bitter rival all playoffs.

The Stanley Cup Final matchup wasn’t one Flames fans were hoping to see, as Matthew Tkachuk hasn’t exactly been a favourite in Calgary ever since forcing his way out of town after the 2021-22 season. That said, they’ve looked past that for the time being in order to root for the downfall of the Oilers.

Canada will be watching their team go for a sweep for Lord Stanley on Saturday pic.twitter.com/2goNWRll29 — Andrew Mangiapane is the best Breadman (@FieryBreadman) June 14, 2024

Hey Edmonton, I planned the parade route for you #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/MoxJwVssMM — NiftyCrispy (@NiftyCrispy) June 14, 2024

It would be funny if they got swept in Edmonton. 😂💀 — Hockey & shit (@Hockeyshit1) June 14, 2024

The Panthers have put a strangle hold on this series pic.twitter.com/mF7YlaZlOm — In The Dome (@InTheDomePod) June 14, 2024

Funny how I woke up this morning in a really good mood. Even though it’s raining here right now it seems like a bright sunny day 😁 — Ya Buddy (@Ya_Buddy_Ya_) June 14, 2024

Yes!!! Just wish Kassian was there to watch Chucky hoist the cup! pic.twitter.com/mUrzWBcbzj — Lynn (@Lynn87732643) June 14, 2024

Brings peace to my heart knowing they just “might” go out with a donut 🤭 — Dylan (@Dylanmccallumm) June 14, 2024

Despite the odds being heavily skewed against them, the Oilers still have a sense of belief that they can pull off the comeback. Nothing is impossible in hockey, and it’s clear they’re taking a one-game-at-a-time approach moving forward. While they will look to extend this series, Flames fans are praying to see it come to an end tomorrow night.