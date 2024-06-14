SportsHockeyFlamesOilers

Flames fans overjoyed by Oilers' ugly performance in Stanley Cup Final

Colton Pankiw
Jun 14 2024, 4:45 pm
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

The mood in Edmonton is pretty sombre this morning, but just a few hours south, Calgary Flames fans are a very happy bunch.

The Oilers dropped Game 3 by a 4-3 final last night, and now trail the Florida Panthers 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final. That is music to the ears of Flames fans, who have been rooting against their bitter rival all playoffs.

The Stanley Cup Final matchup wasn’t one Flames fans were hoping to see, as Matthew Tkachuk hasn’t exactly been a favourite in Calgary ever since forcing his way out of town after the 2021-22 season. That said, they’ve looked past that for the time being in order to root for the downfall of the Oilers.

Despite the odds being heavily skewed against them, the Oilers still have a sense of belief that they can pull off the comeback. Nothing is impossible in hockey, and it’s clear they’re taking a one-game-at-a-time approach moving forward. While they will look to extend this series, Flames fans are praying to see it come to an end tomorrow night.

