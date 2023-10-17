Flames fans are getting bad flashbacks over last night's shootout loss

Blowing a two-goal lead in what ended as a 3-2 loss wasn’t the biggest concern among Calgary Flames fans last night.

The Flames appeared to be in line to win their second game of the season last night, but Matthew Phillips and the Washington Capitals had other plans. The Flames blew a two-goal lead, which resulted in the game going into overtime, something that sent chills down the spines of the majority of the fanbase.

For those who may not remember, the Flames set a franchise record a season ago with 17 losses past regulation time. Giving up all those single points proved to be costly, as they wound up missing the playoffs by just two.

While last night’s game would appear to be nothing out of the ordinary for most, it caused some major flashbacks to a season ago for Flames fans.

Am I hearing the Calgary Flames are heading to overtime? pic.twitter.com/ThKHhPgupC — Zeke (@AverageFan_Z) October 17, 2023

Last year blowing. 2-0 leads was a certainty with a loss in regulation or overtime. Let’s see what the #flames are made of. https://t.co/9tL3ECVCky — Jeremiah Lawrence (@jlh2640) October 17, 2023

Can’t be any worse than last year in OT, Can it? — TJ Sawchuk (@TSawchuk_) October 17, 2023

Probably a loss. Same old team as last year with zero changes. #flames — #1 Hockey Player (@LucicTheGoat69) October 17, 2023

Another year like last year ffs — JUNIOR ENGLISH (@junior_english) October 17, 2023

Multiple posts, double their shots, loss in extra time…I’m getting a weird case of deja vu — nhlmemecentral (@nhlmemecentral) October 17, 2023

Starting off the season strong with an OTL. That’s flames hockey, baby 😎 — DARTHJULEZ (@julieanne_mm) October 17, 2023

I think I’ve seen this movie before… — Swifty Bounce (@ShaneSwifty16) October 17, 2023

Whether this is a sign of things to come this season or perhaps just a blip on the radar remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure: until this team proves they can win games that go past regulation time, this fanbase will continue to doubt their ability to do so.