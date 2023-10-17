SportsHockeyFlames

Flames fans are getting bad flashbacks over last night's shootout loss

Colton Pankiw
|
Oct 17 2023, 5:55 pm
Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Blowing a two-goal lead in what ended as a 3-2 loss wasn’t the biggest concern among Calgary Flames fans last night.

The Flames appeared to be in line to win their second game of the season last night, but Matthew Phillips and the Washington Capitals had other plans. The Flames blew a two-goal lead, which resulted in the game going into overtime, something that sent chills down the spines of the majority of the fanbase.

For those who may not remember, the Flames set a franchise record a season ago with 17 losses past regulation time. Giving up all those single points proved to be costly, as they wound up missing the playoffs by just two.

While last night’s game would appear to be nothing out of the ordinary for most, it caused some major flashbacks to a season ago for Flames fans.

Whether this is a sign of things to come this season or perhaps just a blip on the radar remains to be seen. One thing’s for sure: until this team proves they can win games that go past regulation time, this fanbase will continue to doubt their ability to do so.

