Flames' Dube makes hilarious self-deprecating joke after goal versus Canucks

The best type of humour comes from those who don’t take themselves too seriously, and Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube seems to have that down pat.

Like many Flames, Dube hasn’t had the best start to his season, as he entered last night’s game versus the Vancouver Canucks with two goals and five points in 14 games. He was, however, able to get on the board in the second period with a big goal that, at the time, gave the Flames a 2-1 lead.

Death, taxes, Dillon Dube scoring while wearing the Blasty jersey. pic.twitter.com/XGJXicjKWe — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 17, 2023



While Dube’s goal was a big one for the Flames, it was even bigger for two lucky people in the crowd, as it came during the Cowboys Casino 60-second Minute-to-Win-It promotion, resulting in them winning a free trip to Las Vegas. The Flames forward was quickly made aware of what occurred and was able to meet the two lucky individuals after the game.

“Who doesn’t like Vegas?” said a grinning Dube postgame. “When they announced it, I was going on the ice, just kind of chuckling in my head. When we scored, you don’t really realize that, but everyone on the bench was pretty fired up for the people that won it.

“We were kind of all in shock. I said, ‘What’s more surprising, a trip to Vegas or me scoring?'”

That joke not only proves the self-deprecating humour that Dube has but also shows that he is well aware his play hasn’t been up to par this season. The Flames are hoping that this game serves as a jumpstart for not only him but also his teammate Jonathan Huberdeau, who also scored a massive goal in last night’s outing to end an 11-game goal drought.